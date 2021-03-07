Uttar Prade: Four naxals arrested in Dantewada

Security forces apprehended four Naxals, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, from two places in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Sunday, police said.

While three of them were apprehended from a forest between Etepal and Jiakodta villages under Kuakonda police station limits, a Maoist commander was held near Medpal village under Aranpur police station area, they said. Separate teams of District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and District Force were involved in these actions, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava.

Those held in Kuakonda operation were identified as Baman Sodhi (22), Hidma Sodhi (22) and Hidma Madvi (20), all lower-rung cadres, he said.