Chhattisgarh: Five members of family found dead in CM Bhupesh Baghel's constituency

Raipur: The Bodies of five people of a family were recovered from a house in a mysterious condition in the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel electoral constituency Patan on Saturday. It has created panic in the area.

At the crime scene father and his son were found hanged in the same rope with iron rod of the house while three burnt bodies of female family members were found nearby heap of hay outside the house at a village in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district.

After being alerted by locals, police found bodies of Ram Brij Gayakwad (55), his wife Janki Bai (45), son Sanju Gayakwad (24), daughters Durga (28) and Jyoti (21) in Bathena village, said Durg Additional Superintendent of Police Pragya Meshram.

Bodies of Ram Brij and his son were found hanging on the same rope while bodies of Ram Brij’s wife and his two daughters were found nearby heap of hay outside the house.

A cyber cell, dog squad and forensic team have been sent to the spot and more details would be available after the postmortem, the senior officer added.