Chhattisgarh: Armed Force jawan dies in landmine trigger in Dantewada

Raipur: A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was killed on Thursday when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoist ultras, went off in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district of the state, police said.

The incident occurred around 1 o’clock in the day near Pahurnar village under Geedam police station area when a joint team of security forces was carrying out combing operation to ensure security and safety of the under-construction bridge work, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

Personnel belonging to District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CAF had launched the area-domination operation from Chhindnar police camp to provide security to bridge construction underway on Indravati river there, he said.