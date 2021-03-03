Chhattisgarh: Two Left Wing Extremism affected districts in NITI Aayog’s delta ranking

Raipur: Two districts of Chhattisgarh state made their mark in top five aspirational districts delta ranking released by NITI Aayog on Wednesday.
These two districts are Dantewada and Bastar, and are also counted among highly Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected districts in the data sheet of the Home Affairs Department.
However, here these two districts were selected in the list for notable works done in ‘education sector’ in NITI Aayog’s January 2021 list, a press release said.
Dantewada was on the third place while Bastar was in fourth place in the top five list.
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has congratulated the residents of the state and in his message, he said that the districts which were once considered backwards are now becoming a source of inspiration for others.
Earlier NITI Aayog in its tweet said- #AspirationalDistricts are making all efforts in ensuring access to #education for all, which is key to their socio-economic prosperity. Congratulations to the Keycap digit five most improved districts on #NITIAayog's Delta Ranking for January 2021.
