Chhattisgarh: Two Left Wing Extremism affected districts in NITI Aayog’s delta ranking

Raipur: Two districts of Chhattisgarh state made their mark in top five aspirational districts delta ranking released by NITI Aayog on Wednesday.

These two districts are Dantewada and Bastar, and are also counted among highly Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected districts in the data sheet of the Home Affairs Department.

However, here these two districts were selected in the list for notable works done in ‘education sector’ in NITI Aayog’s January 2021 list, a press release said.

Dantewada was on the third place while Bastar was in fourth place in the top five list.