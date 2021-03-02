Chhattisgarh: State Legal Service Authority provides compensation to 308 women victims of crime

Raipur: Chhattisgarh State Legal Service Authority (SLSA) successfully provided compensation to 308 women victims of crime including sexual assault and other crimes in the last two months since January under ‘Rahat’ campaign.

‘Rahat’ campaign was launched under the joint supervision of Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court PR Ramachandran Menon, patron of CG SLSA and Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra of Chhattisgarh High Court and Executive Chairman of SLSA, an official press release of CGSLSA said on Tuesday.

The campaign 'Rahat' was launched to ensure the timely payment of compensation to the women victims or survivors of sexual assault and other crimes.