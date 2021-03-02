Chhattisgarh: State Legal Service Authority provides compensation to 308 women victims of crime

Raipur: Chhattisgarh State Legal Service Authority (SLSA) successfully provided compensation to 308 women victims of crime including sexual assault and other crimes in the last two months since January under ‘Rahat’ campaign.
‘Rahat’ campaign was launched under the joint supervision of Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court PR Ramachandran Menon, patron of CG SLSA and Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra of Chhattisgarh High Court and Executive Chairman of SLSA, an official press release of CGSLSA said on Tuesday.
The campaign 'Rahat' was launched to ensure the timely payment of compensation to the women victims or survivors of sexual assault and other crimes.
In the month of January and February 2021, secretaries/ in-charge secretaries of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) have given decisions over 308 applications and passed awards of Rs 3,20,97000 to be distributed among the affected women victims.
Maximum number of 47 cases were resolved by DLSA Bastar, the release said.
Compensation have been disbursed as per the Supreme Court guidelines based on Nipun Saxena vs UOI case judgement. Following the instructions, Chhattisgarh has formulated a rule on October 2, 2018 to provide compensation to the victims of sexual assault and other offence who have suffered loss and required rehabilitation, the release added.
