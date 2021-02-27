Chhattisgarh: Mass marriage of 3,229 couples recorded in Golden Book of World Records

Raipur: Amid the melodious sound of shehnai and the Vedic chanting, 3,229 couples tied nuptial knots in a mass marriage programme held at Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium Complex Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Saturday.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel attended the mass marriage programme held under Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivaah Samaroh Yojana, and extended his blessings to the newly wed couples, an official communique said.

For the first time in Chhattisgarh (CG), mass wedding ceremonies were simultaneously organized in 22 districts, under this scheme. Meanwhile, all the districts participated in the function organized at Raipur through video conferencing.

In the ceremony held at Raipur, 233 couples entered into wedlock including three Christians and a Muslim couple.

There is no greater virtue than 'Kanyadaan', and it has way more significance when done on the day of Maghi Punni, the CM said.

During the interaction, CM announced an increment in the amount of financial aid under Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivaah Yojana, from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000.

The mass marriage was organized by the Women and Child Development Department in 22 districts and has also made entry into the Golden Book of World Records, the communique added.