'Useful to only 2 people': In Tamil Nadu, Rahul Gandhi launches another bout of attack on PM Modi

Launching a scathing attack against Narendra Modi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the Prime Minister is only useful to "two people", referring to major business houses in the country.

Today while interacting with lawyers at VOC College in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, Gandhi said, "Question isn't whether PM is useful or useless. Ques tionis who is he useful to? PM is extremely useful to 2 people i.e. 'Hum do Humare Do', who are using him to increase their wealth, & useless to the poor."

His comments came in response to one of the lawyers in the audience who asked Gandhi whether the Prime Minister is useless.

In contrast, the Wayanad MP said, "I am useful for the farmers, poor people, women, youths in the country, while Narendra Modi is useful for two people and they are using him to increase their wealth and expand their business." He also said that the two people will throw the PM when time comes and is useless for the poor people.

Watch the video of Rahul Gandhi's response here: