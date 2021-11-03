‘Urge voters to punish the party for its anti-farmer policies’: Samyukt Kisan Morcha slams BJP after its bypoll defeat in 3 states

New Delhi: After BJP lost bypolls in three states in Haryana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella group of 41 farmers' unions, said that the defeat holds a clue for what is in store for Bharatiya Janata Party if it does not align the government policies with citizens' interest.

In a press release on Tuesday, SKM said that in the Parliamentary by-elections to three seats today, BJP got only one seat out of 3. "In the Assembly by-elections to 30 assembly seats in 14 states, wherever the farmers' movement has put in its energies to urge voters to punish BJP for its anti-farmer policies, in states like Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, the results went against BJP." "Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's statement, that dialogue is the only solution for any agitation, and for the farmers' struggle too, is very true. However, it shows the hypocrisy of BJP which remains unwilling to resume dialogue with the protesting farmers. The last round of talks ended on January 22, 2021. After this, the government has refused to resume the dialogue. Meanwhile, several BJP leaders, including Mr Khattar, have made threatening statements against the farmers, and tried to repress the movement in all possible ways." The SKM said bail petition by four accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident was rejected by the CJM court.

"Meanwhile, there are regular attempts by the BJP leaders to undermine justice in the case, including transfer of officers, delay in witness reports and VIP treatment to the accused Ashish Mishra and his accomplices. The main sutradhaar of the massacre, Ajay Mishra Teni, continues to hold his post as Union Minister of State for Home Affairs." SKM reiterated its demand for dismissal and arrest of Ajay Mishra Teni, and for a Supreme-Court-monitored SIT investigation.

"The damage to the cotton crop caused by heavy pink bollworm infestation has led to extensive losses for cotton farmers in several districts of Punjab and Haryana. Now, several suicide cases are being reported of such loss-incurring farmers. The compensation offered by the government, between Rs 2000 and Rs 12000 per acre depending on a categorisation of the extent of damage, does not cover even a fraction of the losses incurred by farmers which are estimated at Rs 60,000 per acre. Punjab farmer unions are continuing to fight for an adequate compensation package for loss-incurring farmers." "Official figures, especially with regard to stocks at this point of time of different kinds of chemical fertilisers vis-a-vis stocks available in 2020 and 2019 at the same time, shows a clear picture of a significant shortage of fertilisers like DAP. SKM demands that the government step up all measures to alleviate the crisis."

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 07:20 AM IST