UPSC 2020: Result of preliminary exam declared on upsc.gov.in; click here for more details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the civil services preliminary examination on Friday, an official statement said.

Candidates can check their result at the official website - www.upsc.gov.in. The exam was held on October 4, 2020.

Steps to check the result:

Open the UPSC Civil Services 2020 Prelims Result link - upsc.gov.in

A PDF file will open

Scroll down to the list of roll numbers shortlisted for the main examination

Candidates can search for their roll number using the 'Find' option or scroll through the list

The roll numbers are given in chronological order.

The civil services examination is held annually by the UPSC in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

The civil services (main) examination, 2020 is scheduled to be held from January 8, 2021, it added.

Candidates are also informed that marks, cut-off marks and answer keys of the screening test held through civil services preliminary examination, 2020 will be uploaded on the commission's website -- https://upsc.gov.in -- only after the declaration of the final result, it added.

The UPSC has a facilitation counter near the examination hall building in its campus at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road here.

Candidates may obtain any information or clarification regarding their result on all working days between 10 AM to 5 PM, in person or on telephone numbers -- 011-23385271, 011-23098543 or 011-23381125 from the facilitation counter, the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)