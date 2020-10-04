Corona fear: Less than 50 percent appear for UPSC exams in Bhopal

The attendance to write the most prestigious UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) examination remained less than 50%. Most of the people cite Covid-19 pandemic for low attendance in the exam.

The UPSC preliminary examination was held on Sunday at 59 centres in the state capital. According to officials of district administration 22,372 aspirants were supposed to appear in the exam but only 9097 candidates took the exam.

Most of the officials, who were on duty to conduct exams were of the opinion that it was because of Covid that aspirants did not take risk of travelling and appearing in the exams. Corona cases are increasing day by day, he added.

The exam started at 9.30 in the morning. Candidates were allowed in the exam centres after thermal checking. The centres were sanitized on Saturday and seating arrangement was made considering social distancing norm.

Parents who accompanied the candidates were not satisfied with the arrangements made by the district administration. Most of them knew nothing about the facilitation centres and helpline established by the district administration.

‘Public conveyance was a big challenge. We came here on Saturday therefore we could manage it somehow, otherwise considering choices we had for conveyance it was difficult to reach the exam centre in time,’ said a parent who accompanied her daughter from Shivpuri.