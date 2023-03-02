UP’s revenue used to buy hotel in England and island in Australia: CM Yogi targets previous governments | Screengrab

Alleging tax revenue of Uttar Pradesh is being misused for the purchase of hotels in England and Island in Australia, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that during his tenure the tax collection has gone up drastically.

While speaking during a discussion on the budget in the UP Assembly on Wednesday, CM Yogi made serious allegations against previous governments of opposition parties. He said that UP has become a revenue-surplus state today. Earlier the revenue realization was to the tune of Rs 86000 crore which has now become 2.30 lakh crore which is more than double, he said. He also claimed that in the year 2016, the GST collection was 49 to 51000 crore only which is now going to surpass Rs 1.24 lakh crore. Similar is the case of excise revenue which used to be Rs 12000 crore in 2016-17 during the Samajwadi regime and this year it would cross Rs 45000 crore, Yogi added. He said this is why people were purchasing hotels in England and Islands in Australia.

Replying to the attacks made by the leader of the opposition Akhilesh Yadav on the budget a day before, Yogi said that investment proposals worth Rs 33.50 lakh crore show the credibility of his government. After the first groundbreaking ceremony UP will march on the path of becoming a trillion-dollar economy, he said. He said that in the last six year, the size of the UP Budget has been doubled. While its size was 3.40 lakh crore in 2016-17, now it has become Rs 6.90 lakh crore which is more than double. He said that the opposition parties had made UP a BIMARU state but those days are over now. UP has been emerging as one of the biggest economies in the country. He said that no additional tax was imposed in the last five years of his tenure.

CM Yogi said that the one district one product (ODOP) scheme has given a fresh lease of life to the handicraft and MSME sector as a result of which UP has become an export hub. Today UP exports doubled what they used to do in 2016-17. Praising the budget of 2023-24, he said that it has tried to fulfil the promises made to the people. He said that BJP had made 130 promises in the manifesto of 2022 assembly polls and budgetary provisions have been made for 110 of these. In the annual budget of 2023-24, the state government has made a provision of Rs 64700 crore for it.