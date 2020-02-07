Uproar in Lok Sabha over Harsh Vardhan's 'outlandish' remark against Rahul Gandhi's jibe at PM Modi

Earlier, Gandhi had said that the youth of India will "beat him (Modi) up with a stick" given the rising unemployment in the country.

During Question Hour, when Gandhi asked a question related to establishment of medical colleges, Vardhan said before giving the answer, he would like to make a statement on the Congress leader's recent comment on the prime minister.

Vardhan said he "condemns in no uncertain words" the "outlandish" remarks of Gandhi. Speaker Om Birla asked the minister to stick to his answer. As Vardhan continued reading out the written statement, Congress MPs came to the Well strongly protesting against the minister's stand.