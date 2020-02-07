'Beat Modi up with a stick': Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi amid scuffle in Lok Sabha

Gandhi had said that Modi will "not be able to step out of his house in six months from now. The youth of India will beat him with sticks to make him understand that without employment, the country can never progress."

The Prime Minister on Thursday gave a befitting reply to Gandhi over his 'danda' jibe, saying he would be sufficiently prepared given his pursuance of yoga in the last 20 years. He said his back has become 'danda-proof', and he will further strengthen it with more surya namaskars.

Replying to a debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's address, Modi on Thursday said: "I heard a Congress leader say that youth will hit Modi with sticks in six months. I have decided that I will increase my frequency of 'surya namaskar' so that my back becomes so strong that it can bear the hits."

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said "After Rahul Gandhi's instigation, they thought of showing the 'danda' way. This was an attempt to manhandle Dr Harshvardhan. This shows the frustration level of Congress and is height of gundaism."