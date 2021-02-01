Upendra Kushwaha meets Nitish Kumar, likely to merge with JDU: Report

This is Kushwaha’s second meeting with Nitish Kumar after the 2020 assembly polls. In December 2020, Upendra Kushwaha had met Nitish Kumar, which fueled speculations about merger of the RLSP with the JD(U).

Interestingly, RLSP fought the Bihar Assembly election as part of an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Mulsimeen and the Jantantrik Party (Socialist), but couldn’t secure a seat. Though Kushwaha's party was unable to win a single seat in the election, its alliance partners, especially AIMIM, put on a good show and won five seats. BSP also managed to bag one seat. Moreover, these parties have cut sizable votes of parties like JD-U, RJD and BJP.

Kushwaha was a name to reckon with in the JD-U until his relation soured with Nitish Kumar. He had resigned from central ministry in 2016 after BJP joined hand with JD-U to form the government in Bihar.