WATCH: Nitish Kumar loses his cool, taunts NDTV reporter on being questioned over IndiGo executive's death

Patna: An enraged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, after he lost his cool on Friday (January 15), blamed a section of the media for asking what he called "wrong and inappropriate" questions on the murder of an IndiGo airlines executive close to his home in Patna.

For the uninitiated, IndiGo's airport manager in Patna Rupesh Singh was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside his home on Tuesday evening, following which the airline had said it is "extremely saddened".

When an NDTV reporter, Manish Kumar, questioned the chief minister today regarding the failing law and order situation in Bihar, the latter turned around and asked "Aap kiske samarthak hai (Who are you supporting)?" instead.

Nitish Kumar, understandably on edge over the precarious BJP-JD(U) power share in the state and simultaneous opposition pressure, was visibly angered by the question.

He addressed the reporter directly in Hindi, "Yes, you. I'm asking you directly. Who are you supporting?"

The video of the exchange was tweeted by the opposition leader Lalu Yadav.