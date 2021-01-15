WATCH: Nitish Kumar loses his cool, taunts NDTV reporter on being questioned over IndiGo executive's death

Patna: An enraged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, after he lost his cool on Friday (January 15), blamed a section of the media for asking what he called "wrong and inappropriate" questions on the murder of an IndiGo airlines executive close to his home in Patna.
For the uninitiated, IndiGo's airport manager in Patna Rupesh Singh was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside his home on Tuesday evening, following which the airline had said it is "extremely saddened".
When an NDTV reporter, Manish Kumar, questioned the chief minister today regarding the failing law and order situation in Bihar, the latter turned around and asked "Aap kiske samarthak hai (Who are you supporting)?" instead.
Nitish Kumar, understandably on edge over the precarious BJP-JD(U) power share in the state and simultaneous opposition pressure, was visibly angered by the question.
He addressed the reporter directly in Hindi, "Yes, you. I'm asking you directly. Who are you supporting?"
The video of the exchange was tweeted by the opposition leader Lalu Yadav.
According to an NDTV report, an angry Nitish Kumar further asked the reporter why he wasn't highlighting the crimes that used to occur in the state before 2005, during the regime of the "husband-wife duo". He, however, did not specifically name Lalu Prasad Yadav or his wife Rabri Devi, both accused of overseeing a crime and corruption-ridden phase of the state.
"Take a long, hard look at the situation in other states today. Even in Bihar, what used to happen before 2005? Why didn't you highlight the crimes that took place for 15 years under the husband-wife regime?"
He continued, "Yes, I'm asking you. Remember all the violence and crime? Is that the situation today? The crime figures for the nation are published every year. Bihar is now on the 23rd spot in nationwide crime figures.
Albeit in a sarcastic fashion, Nitish Kumar further asked the mediaperson to share any relevant "clues" that he might have with the police, mocking the journalist over his sources.
"We have our attention on the investigation of the case. You please turn your attention towards those who are your 'special advisors' these days. Give them some training."
The reporter's questions regarding the "preventive measures" against crime in the state may just have touched a nerve here, since the Bihar Chief Minister appeared to throw a furious tantrum over it. It is to be noted that the opposition has been regularly pressing the state government over the deteriorating situation of law and order in the state.
According to reports, Nitish Kumar is also apparently not receiving much support from its ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), either, which had continued to entertain a tumultuous relationship ever since it gained far more seats than Kumar's party JD(U) in the state assembly polls.
Aviation industry sources have said that IndiGo airport executive Rupesh Singh was shot multiple times outside his home in Patna when he returned from his duty on Tuesday evening.
