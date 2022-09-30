UP: Yogi Govt to organise road shows in major cities & abroad before Global Investor Summit | File

Ahead of Global Investor Summit (GIS) proposed in Uttar Pradesh in February next, Yogi administration would tap investors in major cities of countries as well as abroad. The UP government has planned to hold road shows in over a dozen foreign countries besides major cities of India where it would apprise investors about the opportunities, rebates and concessions available with it to set up industry. The Yogi Adityanath-led government has decided to introduce separate policies for industries in various sector before the GIS.

While announcing the dates for the Global Investor Summit, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to work on preparation of 30 different sectoral industrial policy, which would help in boosting investment in those sectors. Besides the new Industrial Policy of UP, the state government would bring separate policies for Electronic Vehicle, Toy, Textile, Pharma, Start Ups, Data Centre and Green Hydrogen sectors. UP CM said that GIS would be organized on February 10-11 and 12 next year with a target of getting Rs 10 lakh crore as investment.

While convening a meeting of officials on the preparation of summit, UP CM said that so far Singapore, France, UK and Mauritius have agreed to become partner countries for GIS. He said that around a dozen more countries could become partner in this major exercise of UP Government. He asked officials to establish contact and communication with the embassies and high commissions of Netherland, Canada, US, Japan, Israel and Thailand. CM Yogi said that to promote participation of investors from abroad, the state government would organize road shows in more that dozen foreign countries.

Ministers of UP government would be send in these road shows as brand ambassador of state along with experts and officials. The government would seek help from trade chambers such FICCI and CII for these road shows abroad and India. Besides foreign countries, the Yogi Government would also hold road shows in major cities of India to attract investors. These road shows would be organized in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Ahmedabad.

The UP CM has asked the officials expedite the work of creating land bank for industries in different districts of state. He said that ample land bank would be created before the investors summit so that the investors may not have any difficulty in getting land for setting up industrial units.