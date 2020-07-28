UP woman sets up her own drug racket after facing financial crisis

A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, who delivered small packets containing smack a few years go, set up her own racket of women drug mules. According to reports, the woman named Shabnam Ali was arrested on Sunday with four other gang members.

Shabnam Ali first started delivering small packets of drugs, after facing financial crisis owing to her husband's illness. The drug peddler - who went onto start her very own racket that spreads across 5 districts in the state -- first delivered a packet when a relative promised to help her with some money. The 34-year-old got her 'cut' just by delivering small packets of drugs.

After being a drug mule, she reportedly established a racket of women drug peddlers, who delivered packets in more than five districts.

On Sunday, Shabnam Ali was caught by the Shahjahanpur (rural) police with smack wroth Rs. 15 lakh, reports Hindustan Times. The Superintendent of Police, Aparna Gautam, said that they were observing the gang's activities for quite some time, before arresting her.

She said that the other women in the racket belonged to similar family background and were lured into the racket in a bid of earning some money. The women would to pick up drugs from handlers and deliver it to other suppliers or customers. They travelled to the nearby districts of Shahjahanpur with small packets of smack, hidden in their clothing or bags. Shabnam used to pay the women, which helped them support their small families.

The cops are currently identifying the other women who were involved in the intricate system of picking 'high-quality' smack from Nepal border and bringing it to UP.

Shabnam reportedly used the money from the drug racket to buy herself farmlands. The report states that she purchased a land wroth Rs 6 crores in 2019.