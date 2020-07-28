Chennai woman withdraws complaint against ABVP National President who 'urinated' on her door

A 60-year-old woman living in an apartment in Chennai's Nanganallur who had filed a complaint against Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)'s National President and head of the Department of Surgical Oncology in Kilpauk Medical College Dr Subbiah Shanmugam, for allegedly urinating on her door, has withdrawn complaint just hours after filing, saying that the matter has now been "settled", reported India Today.

However, the woman's kin has alleged that she withdrew the complaint after coming under pressure from BJP and RSS members. Reportedly, she was "advised" by the people living in the apartment complex to settle the matter "amicably".

The woman had filed the complaint against Shanmugam on Saturday. She had alleged that the doctor, who lives on the floor below hers, has been constantly harassing her.

The woman had earlier approached the Adambakkam Police Station on July 11 along with CCTV footage purportedly showing the doctor urinating in front of her house. The doctor denied these allegations. "The video is doctored. That is not me. Someone is manipulating the situation," he said.

According to the woman and her kin, the harassment was a result of a tiff between the woman and the doctor which took place in January. The doctor wanted to use the woman's parking spot and the latter had asked him to pay Rs 1500 for it. He refused to pay rent.

Meanwhile, after the woman withdrew her complaint, the ABVP issued a statement and said that the matter has now been resolved and that the misunderstandings had given rise to "slander and character assassination" of the doctor.

The issue had come to light after the woman's nephew and stand-up comedian Balaji Vijayaraghavan shared his aunt's plight on social media and added that the doctor's political ties are stopping the police from looking into this case further.