UP: Weeping Brother Takes Sister's Dead Body On Bike Due To Unavailability Of Ambulance In Auraiya; Heart-Wrenching Video Surfaces

Auraiya: There is nothing more painful for a human being than seeing helplessly a loved one die. In a heart-wrenching incident a brother who tried his best but was not able to save his sister. The helpless youth was forced to take the dead body of his sister on his bike as there was no ambulance available at the hospital. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and it can be seen in the video that a youth is taking the dead body of his sister on his bike.

The man is weeping in pain

The incident occurred at the Bidhuna Community Health Center (CHC) in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya on Wednesday morning. The man is weeping in pain as he is seen holding his sister in his arms and putting the dead body of his sister on his bike.

यह विडियो यूपी के औरैया के बिधूना सीएचसी का है, जहां एंबुलेंस न मिलने पर एक भाई ने अपनी बहन को बचाने की भरसक कोशिश की लेकिन जान बचा नहीं पाया। pic.twitter.com/oAOTBNM16Z — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) November 8, 2023

The woman was brought to the hospital as she was electrocuted

The woman was brought to the hospital as she was electrocuted by the immersion rod which is used to heat water. The young woman was declared dead after she was brought to the hospital. However, her brother did not lose hope and attempted to immediately take her to another hospital, but there was no ambulance available at the hospital. The youth was forced to take his dead sister on his bike to another hospital.

Poor state of healthcare system in Uttar Pradesh

The video exposes the poor state of healthcare system in Uttar Pradesh. There are many reports emerging from the state where people are forced to take their dead or ill relatives on bikes or vegetable carts to the hospital. The state government should urgently address the crisis of ambulances in the state and take action to resolve the issue. Opposition parties are also slamming the State government after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

UP Congress shares heart-wrenching video on its social media account

Uttar Pradesh Congress also shared the heart-wrenching video on its official social media account and attacked the BJP government in the state. Congress said, "The video is in front of Bidhuna CHC of Auraiya. A crying brother is unsuccessfully trying to place his sister's dead body on the bike. Two people are also helping him. Do you know why this happened? Because it did not get an ambulance to help."

वीडियो औरैया के बिधूना CHC के सामने का है। एक बिलखता भाई अपनी बहन के शव को बाइक पर रखने का असफल प्रयास कर रहा है। दो लोग उसकी मदद भी कर रहे हैं।



जानते हैं, यह क्यों हुआ? क्योंकि इसे मदद के लिए एम्बुलेंस नहीं मिली।



एम्बुलेंस न मिलने से समय पर अस्पताल न आने के कारण या किसी न… pic.twitter.com/e0BX5sPnaF — UP Congress (@INCUttarPradesh) November 8, 2023

'Someone or the other dies in the state every day'

It further said, "Due to non-availability of ambulance, not reaching hospital on time or lack of some small resource, someone or the other dies in the state every day. But, Pathak ji cannot see even with powered glasses. Think! This sister must have taken a promise of her safety when she tied Rakhi on her brother's wrist. So would the brother have thought that he would be so helpless in saving her?"

'This brother has been made helpless by the weak system'

Congress also said, "This brother has been made helpless by the weak system of this government. Reader sir! How many times do people tell you that if you can't handle it, then leave the department. It is not right to remain seated just to fill the coffers of your house and party."

