UP Shocker: Man Carries Patient On Vegetable Cart Over Unavailability Of Ambulance In Hamirpur; Video Goes Viral

Hamirpur: A heart-wrenching video has emerged on the internet in which the family member is seen taking a patient to the hospital on a vegetable cart as the ambulance did not show up even after repeated calls in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur. There are claims that the video has exposed the poor state of the health department in Uttar Pradesh. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and it can be seen in the video that the family member of the patient is taking him to the hospital on a vegetable cart.

The relatives of the patients claimed that they repeatedly dialled 108

The incident is said to have occurred on Sunday (November 5) and the video of the incident is going viral on social media. The relatives of the patients claimed that they repeatedly dialled 108 but did not get any response from the health department. As the condition of the patient started to deteriorate, the relatives were forced to take him on a vegetable cart to the hospital.

The authorities are refuting the claim from the relatives of the patient

However, there are reports that the authorities are refuting the claim from the relatives of the patient that the ambulance did not show up even after calling several times. The authorities revealed that they were dialing the wrong number to call the ambulance. They claimed that the helpline number for the ambulance is 108 and they were dialing 0108, hence the ambulance did not show up as they were dialing the wrong number.

The relative took the patient to the District Hospital

It can be seen in the video that the patient is lying on the cart covered with a blanket and his relative is seen pushing the cart in the middle of traffic on the road in Hamirpur. The relative took the patient to the District Hospital. The opposition parties are attacking the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government after the video has hit the internet.

Akhilesh Yadav shared the video on his official social media account

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav shared the video on his official social media account and said, "In Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, when an ambulance did not come when called to take the patient, the family members were forced to take the patient on a handcart. When the film is over, then please feel emotional about their grief and talk to the elected health ministers of other states as well."

उप्र के हमीरपुर में मरीज़ को ले जाने के लिए फ़ोन करने पर एंबुलेंस नहीं आई तो घरवाले ठेले पर ही मरीज़ को ले जाने पर मजबूर हो गये।



फ़िल्म ख़त्म हो गयी हो तो माननीय इनके दुख पर भी भावुक होकर दूसरे राज्यों में चुनावरत स्वास्थ्य मंत्री जी से भी बात कर लीजिएगा। pic.twitter.com/3Z4eSh8X2O — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 5, 2023

Samajwadi Party also shared the video and slammed the Uttar Pradesh Govt

Samajwadi Party also shared the video and slammed the Uttar Pradesh Government. It said, "Under Yogi government, people are forced to carry patients on carts! Due to unavailability of ambulance in Hamirpur, the family members carried the patient on a handcart and took him to the hospital. Very shameful! The health system in the state is in disarray, the Bayanveer Chief Minister and the Health Minister are responsible for this plight. The public will answer in 2024."

योगी सरकार में मरीज को ठेले पर ले जाने को मजबूर जनता!



हमीरपुर में एंबुलेंस ना मिलने के कारण मरीज को ठेले पर लादकर कर अस्पताल ले गए परिजन। बेहद शर्मनाक!



प्रदेश में स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था चौपट, बयानवीर मुख्यमंत्री और स्वास्थ्य मंत्री हैं इस दुर्दशा के जिम्मेदार।



2024 में जनता देगी… pic.twitter.com/XaeJqb9FEZ — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) November 6, 2023

