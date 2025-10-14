UP: Viral Video Shows Street Vendors Made To Perform Handstand As 'Punishment' In Ayodhya Park; Congress Calls It 'Talibani Behaviour' |

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): A shocking video from Ayodhya’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay Park has gone viral, showing eight street vendors being forced to perform handstands with their legs propped up against a wall, as two uniformed men armed with batons paced nearby. The disturbing footage, allegedly from the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation’s enforcement team’s anti-encroachment drive, has triggered widespread public outrage and political criticism.

This video is from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Cart vendors being punished and made to stand upside down against a wall as a punishment for alleged encroachment around a park. "Sita Ram jai Sita Ram" plays in the background. pic.twitter.com/TFoNoByYR8 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 13, 2025

According to reports, the men, mostly small-time vendors selling prasada and puja items on Ram Path near the Ram Temple, were punished in the scorching heat for hours. Their only fault, residents say, was setting up temporary stalls to earn a modest living in the temple town. Due to the high cost of renting permanent shops, many vendors depend on carts and roadside stalls to sustain their families.

Civic Enforcement Squad Takes Unusual Action Against Vendors

The incident unfolded when the municipal enforcement squad arrived for an anti-encroachment operation near the Ram Temple. Instead of simply removing the vendors, officials allegedly forced them to perform handstands and sit-ups as a form of public punishment. Videos recorded by bystanders soon flooded social media, drawing strong condemnation over the inhuman and humiliating treatment of poor workers.

As outrage mounted, the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation scrambled to respond. Commissioner Jayendra Kumar acknowledged that enforcement personnel were involved and said a probe had been ordered. “We have taken cognizance of the incident. Statements are being recorded and a detailed report will be submitted by evening or early Tuesday,” Kumar said, as quoted by Jagran.

धर्मनगरी अयोध्या में छोटे दुकानदारों के साथ ऐसा अमानवीय और क्रूर व्यवहार BJP सरकार की… pic.twitter.com/l7cjHq9yHw — Congress (@INCIndia) October 13, 2025

Congress Slams BJP, Accuses Of Fostering Dictorial Mindset

The civic body, however, faced backlash from opposition leaders and citizens alike. The Congress party strongly criticised the act, terming it 'Talibani behaviour' and accusing the ruling BJP of fostering a 'dictatorial mindset'.