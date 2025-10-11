 Bihar Elections 2025: Was Mud Thrown At Journalist Ajit Anjum During Coverage In Patna? Here's the Truth Behind Viral VIDEO
A short video clip shows Ajit Anjum speaking to a local on camera when the footage abruptly ends, with mud visible on the screen.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
YT/Ajit Anjum

Patna : Reports are circulating on social media that journalist and YouTuber Ajit Anjum was attacked with mud by a youth. A short video clip shows Ajit Anjum speaking to a local on camera when the footage abruptly ends, with mud visible on the screen.

A page on X posted the video with a caption "During reporting in Patna, someone threw mud at Ajit Anjum sir. Such news is being aired, but this is completely fake. In reality, the boy who was giving a byte to Ajit Anjum had mud thrown at him by his opposing boy. As can be seen in the video, how hot the talk was happening, and it was because of this that, in a fit of rage, one boy threw mud at the opposing boy to shut him up. The rest of the matter, Ajit Anjum sir will tell only when he comes live." However this is also not true.

The journalist has come forward himself to clear the air. Anjum, reacting to the post said on X,"It's not like that at all. Actually, outside the coaching center, by the roadside, a laborer was mixing cement and sand for plaster. He was mixing the spices for the plaster with a shovel. The crowd of boys spoiled his work. It's possible that because of the crowd of boys, his mixture got scattered."

"In this anger, he threw a handful of cement mixture towards our camera. As soon as I saw it, I understood and stepped back a bit. I consider the laborer's anger very natural. He wanted the crowd to move away from there. That's all there is to it. Everyone is describing this incident according to their own perspective," he added.

The video has gone viral on social media and received more than 34.4K views in just five hours of posting.

