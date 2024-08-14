'Gala Phad Kar Mat Chillaiyega Madam': Journalist Ajit Anjum Slams TMC MP Mahua Moitra For Blocking Him On X Over Kolkata-Rape-Murder Incident

Journalist Ajit Anjum on Wednesday alleged that TMC MP Mahua Moitra blocked him on X after he tagged her in a post criticising ruling leaders over Kolkata-rape-murder incident.

In a post on X in Hindi, Ajit Anjum said, 'When I tagged Mahua Moitra with a question about the brutality that happened to a doctors daughter in Bengal, she blocked me. Waah, Madam, Waah! You question Modi's government with sharp criticism every day, but when I asked a single question about your own government, you immediately blocked me. Can you not handle a single question?'

'Do you only know how to ask questions? Is giving lectures on freedom of expression all you're good at? A daughter was brutalised under your rule, and no one can even ask you a question? Well, no worries. That’s why people say – even hypocrisy has its limits,' he added.

In another post, slamming Mahua for intolerance, he said, "Even hypocrisy has its limits, Madam Mahua Moitra. In your state, asking for an answer about the brutality inflicted on a daughter means getting blocked. Don’t talk about freedom of expression now. If, as a ruling party MP in Bengal, you can’t handle a single question, then you have no right to comment on rape incidents in UP, Bihar, or any other state. Don’t shout at the top of your lungs in Parliament or on the streets about incidents of rape and murder in other states."

Ajit on Tuesday shared a video in which a relative of Kolkata rape victim gave an account of the gruesome incident. In the post, he tagged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Sagarika Ghose, Saayoni Ghosh and Kakoli Dastidar.

He asked TMC leaders if they can feel the pain of the family.

"Shouldn't you have visited this family by now? Under your rule, does a family have to suffer like this after the barbarity, rape, and murder of their daughter? Shame on all of you. You have no right to speak about rape incidents in any other state. Watch this video carefully. Listen. Feel this pain and decide what you should do now," he wrote.

After this post, Ajit Anjum claimed that TMC MP Mahua Moitra blocked him on X.