UP: Viral Video Shows RPF Jawan Saves Man From Slipping Under Moving Train At Jhansi Station

A heart-stopping moment at Jhansi railway station was caught on CCTV after an RPF constable rescued a passenger who nearly slipped into the gap between a moving train and the platform.

The dramatic video, now going viral on social media, shows how a split-second intervention prevented what could have been a fatal accident.

Slips While Trying To Board Moving Train

In the video, a passenger is seen running alongside a train that had already begun to pull out of the platform. In a risky attempt to board the moving train, he grabs the handle and tries to jump onto the footboard.

However, his foot appears to miss the step. Within seconds, he begins to fall toward the narrow gap between the train and the platform a fall that could have resulted in him being crushed under the wheels.

RPF Constable Acts In Split Second

Standing nearby, an alert RPF jawan reacts instantly. He lunges forward, grabs the passenger firmly, and pulls him back onto the platform with force.

The man is dragged clear of the gap just moments before he could have slipped under the train. The train continues to move away as the shaken passenger regains balance on the platform.