Meerut Viral Video: Man Murders Pregnant Wife, Carries Her Body For Hours In Sack To Dispose It; Accused Still Absconding

Viral Video: Man Murders Pregnant Wife, Carries Her Body For Hours In Sack To Dispose It; Brother Of Accused Arrested | @_treeni

In a shocking video that's doing rounds on social media, a man can be seen carrying a heavy sack on his shoulder on a busy road in Uttar Pradesh. @_treeni who has posted the video on X which also carried a photo of a woman, claimed "the video is of a man identified Mohammad Shajid murdered his pregnant wife Parveen on February 12, 2023. He later put her body in a sack, and roamed for several hours to dispose of her body. The Police eventually found the body but couldn't establish her identity for one year. The Police had to survey at least 1,000+ homes to find if anyone had been missing. Finally, after a year, the Police have successfully concluded the case. Shajid is still on the run, and his brother has been arrested". The exact location of the incident in Uttar Pradesh is yet to be ascertained.

Meerut, UP: On February 12, 2023, Mohammad Shajid murdered his pregnant wife Parveen, put her in a sack, and roamed for several hours to dispose of her body.



The Police eventually found the body but couldn't establish her identity - such is their 'ecosystem'.



The Police had to… pic.twitter.com/9L0hKU0krE — Treeni (@_treeni) February 28, 2024

This comes just a day after the bodies of a man and woman were found, soaked in blood, near a temple in the Mitauli village in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, said officials. The bodies were found on Monday afternoon and were said to be lovers. The woman's face had been brutalized and was beyond recognition while the man's head bore severe injuries. A pistol was found near their bodies and two cartridges were found in the man's pocket.

Also on Tuesday February 27 in Saharanpur, a man shot his wife dead inside HDFC Bank ATM over suspicion of illicit affair with his brother in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. There are reports that the accused reached his house after killing his wife and also shot his younger brother at home. The younger brother of the accused has reportedly suffered minor injuries in the attack. There are reports that the woman was pregnant and the husband suspected that the child belonged to his younger brother.