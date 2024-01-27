UP: High Drama Unfolds In Meerut As Murder Accused Snatches Cop's Gun And Threatens To Shoot Self; Watch Video

X

A high voltage drama unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Saturday afternoon when a murder accused snatched a cop’s gun, pointed it at himself and threatened with suicide.

As per reports, cops had arrived to arrest the man who is said to be identified as Rashid, but he tricked one of the cops and snatched his gun to first threaten him and then pointed it at himself to demand the release of his companion.

In the purported video of the incident posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) one can see the high voltage drama unfolding as it grips the residents standing nearby with fear and anxiety, thinking what will happen next.

In the video Rashid can be heard saying that he doesn't want to misbehave with anyone as cops ask people to backoff.

Then he says to the police, "Make these three people stand here." "Rashid, listen to us," responds the police.

"I will listen to him; he is like my elder brother. But first listen to me," says Rashid.

Then in a moment filled with anxiety and fear, Rashid says, "I will shoot myself on a count of three...1...listen to me." At this moment the cops tell him,"Listen to us, don't do this- we have come here for you. It is our responsibility to get you bail."

Watch the video here:

UP : मेरठ में धमकी देने के आरोपी राशिद को पकड़ने पुलिस गई थी। पुलिस के सामने राशिद ने अपनी कनपटी पर तमंचा लगा लिया। आत्महत्या की धमकी दी। पुलिस ने साहस दिखाकर आरोपी को दबोचा, 2 तमंचे बरामद हुए। pic.twitter.com/ToUnzxgmUv — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 27, 2024

Reports suggest soon after this, cops were able to snatch the pistol from Rashid’s hand and took him to the police station.

As per information, Manish Prajapati, resident of Sarailaldas of Delhi Gate police station area, had lodged a report of murderous attack against Rashid and Danish and others. The police had arrested Danish in this case.

When the police arrived to arrest Rashid, he grabbed the collar of a policeman, pointed a gun at him and started threatening to shoot his companion if he did not leave. After this forces from many police stations were called on the spot and an attempt was made to convince the accused. But soon he placed the gun on his own temple and started threatening to commit suicide. The miscreant accused a constable of taking money to settle the case.

Currently, police are further investigating the matter.