UP: Varanasi Court Says No To Media Coverage Of ASI Survey In Gyanvapi Premises

Gyanvapi mosque, Varanasi | File

The District court of Varanasi has put a ban on the media coverage of the survey of Archeological Survey of India (ASI) inside the Gyanvapi premises.

A writ in this regard was filed by the Gyanvapi mosque committee saying fake news is being circulated during the ASI survey which might disturb communal harmony and peace. The mosque committee had said that it would stay aloof from the survey if the media coverage is not banned.

Media should be prohibited

While hearing the writ on Wednesday the District Court of Varanasi directed that the coverage of media should be prohibited during the ASI survey at Gyanvapi. It has also ordered that there should be no media coverage of the survey. The members of the ASI team and the both Hindu & Muslim parties have been asked not to make any statement before the media. The district administration has been asked to keep media away from the barricades at gate number 4 of the Gyanvapi premises.

No photography inside premises

The court has also restricted any kind of photography of the premises during the survey or after. It said no photo should be clicked even from a long distance. In its order, the court has said that the ASI survey report as well as the findings related to premises are strictly confidential and should be submitted to it only. The District Judge of Varanasi has directed the administration to keep an eye on the social media also and ensure that nothing regarding the survey is being posted.

Gyanvapi Mosque cases

It may be mentioned that in July this year, a Varanasi court had directed the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi complex. This was upheld by the Allahabad High Court and later by the Supreme Court. After the court orders, the survey of the Gyanvapi was started by the ASI team on August 4 and is still going on.

The joint secretary of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, SM Yaseen had alleged that while no statement was issued by the survey team, the newspapers, TV channels and social media platforms have been carrying misleading news regarding it. He said that this would have a wrong effect on people’s minds and hence should be stopped.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)