Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Pieces Of Idols Found On Day Two Of ASI Survey, Claims Hindu Side Lawyer

Gyanvapi Mosque | File

Lucknow: A few pieces of idols and remains of an ancient temple have been found on the second day of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey at the Gyanvapi mosque premises, claimed the counsel for the Hindu side. However, the ASI has as yet not made any statement regarding the findings of the survey.

The ASI team, which conducted a survey for six hours on Saturday, inspected the basement of Gyanvapi for the first time. The survey team, which had 61 members on Saturday, was accompanied by the counsel for the mosque committee.

In the first four hours of the survey, the ASI teams prepared a map of the hall, basement, western wall, outer boundary, and the central structure.

A few pieces of idols have been seen during the 3D imaging, framing and scanning inside the Gyanvapi basement besides some remains of an ancient temple, according to Anupam Diwedi, the counsel for one of the petitioners in the case, Rakhi Diwedi.

GPR machine to be deployed in the survey

The GPR machine is to be deployed in the survey in a few days, the lawyer said. However, he said that unlike previous surveys, no complete idol of any God or Goddess have been found though few pieces were there. Remains of pillars from some ancient temples could be seen in the Gyanvapi basement, according to him.

Diwedi said the ASI is conducting surveys in a scientific manner and examining things and that the GPR machine would help make many things clear.

Meanwhile, the members of the mosque committee, who were not present on the first day of the survey, cooperated with the authorities on Saturday. The committee provided the keys to the basement.

The survey will be continued on Sunday, ASI officials said.

