UP Urban Body Polls: Opposition leaders missing, CM Yogi & ruling BJP leaders toil hard in campaign | ANI

Lucknow: As campaigning ended for the first phase of elections to the Urban Local Bodies in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with other prominent leaders of Bhartiya Janta Party addressed a series of meetings.

Without mentioning don Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf’s recent killing, CM Yogi while addressing a poll rally in Prayagraj cited the verses of Ramcharitmanas and said 'J Jam Karye So Tas Phal Chakha' (One has to bear fruits as per his actions). On Tuesday CM Yogi addressed campaign meetings in Jhansi, Prayagraj and Lucknow for the BJP candidates in urban bodies’ polls. In Prayagraj, he mentioned the success of Global Investors Summit (GIS) and said that UP got investment of Rs 35 lakh crore through the event. Large number of jobs would be created in the state after GIS. He said that there are no riots in UP now and all is well here adding that there is no extortion from the traders and criminals themselves have been coming to police stations for surrender.

Yogi claims his govt put an end to weapons culture in UP

CM Yogi claimed that his government has put an end to the weapon culture in UP and replaced it with tablets adding that the UP government has provided tablets to two crore youths and those handing over guns to youths no more exist in UP now.

Meanwhile, on the last day of campaigning for the first phase of urban bodies elections, BJP leaders including CM Yogi, both the Deputy CMs Brijesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya toiled hard. The Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav addressed an election rally in Saharanpur on Tuesday. Votes would be polled for the first phase on Thursday and the campaign ended on Tuesday evening. On Thursday polling will be held in 37 districts of UP for electing representatives of urban local bodies. These include 10 municipal corporations including Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj and Jhansi. While EVM would be used for voting municipal corporations, in councils and town areas the voters will cast their votes through ballot paper.

In the run for urban local bodies elections, CM Yogi and all the prominent leaders of BJP have done extensive campaigning. Yogi himself has campaigned in all the 10 municipal corporations going for polls in the first phase. Contrary to this, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav has only campaigned in Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Saharanpur. The in-charge of UP Congress Priyanka Gandhi and Bahujan Samaj Party Supremo Mayawati did not spare a single day for campaigning.