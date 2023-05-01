'Parties of 'bhai-behen' & 'bua-babua' gave guns to youth..': UP CM in Varanasi amid upcoming local body polls | File Photo

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is in Varanasi amid the upcoming two-phase urban local body polls scheduled on May 4 and May 11.

Addressing a public gathering there, Adityanath slammed the opposition parties in the state calling then parties of 'bhai-behen' and 'bua-babua' who gave guns to the youth of the state.

Yogi was heard saying, "The parties of 'bhai-behen' and 'bua-babua' gave guns to the youth. The BJP has given them tablets. We trained youths and equipped them with correct skills. Our govt is making sure that nobody snatches away your lands and our govt is protecting that the businessmen gets kinds of help, the credit for which goes to the double-engine government in the state."

