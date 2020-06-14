UP to introduce quota in PWD contracts

Lucknow: Deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya told Saturday that the state would soon implement quota policy in the contracts being awarded by the Public works department, UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam and UP Bridge Corporation.

Maurya said, “I have asked my (PWD) officials to prepare a draft on how we can introduce quota for Dalits, OBCs and Tribals in contracts worth up to Rs40 lakh. Any hesitation or lethargy in this regard will not be tolerated.”

Maurya had said it in the past but things didn’t work.