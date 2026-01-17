Murshidabad Violence: 30 Arrested After Clashes In Beldanga Following Migrant Worker’s Death

At least 30 people got arrested on Saturday after fresh tension erupted in Beldanga in Murshidabad district. | X

Kolkata: At least 30 people got arrested on Saturday after fresh tension erupted in Beldanga in Murshidabad district.

Police action confirmed

Talking to the media, Kumar Sunny Raj, Superintendent of Police of Murshidabad said that 30 people were arrested who were triggering violence at Beldanga.

Notably, during the violence both on Friday and Saturday several journalists, video journalists were also injured. Condemning the act, the SP urged the journalists not to ‘ignite’ the violent mob.

Additional charges for attackers

“It is a shameful act that took place. Police and journalists always cooperate with each other. We have identified four people out of 30 arrested who attacked the journalists. We will give additional charges against them,” said the SP.

Asked whether those arrested belong to any particular political party to which the SP said that he will have to ‘check’.

The SP also mentioned that the police had charged batons to disperse the crowds as on Saturday the crowds that had gathered were violent from the beginning.

Disruptions to transport

Protesters not only had blocked National Highway 12, but had also damaged a railway gate and attempted to disrupt train services along the Sealdah Lalgola railway section of Eastern Railway.

The protest started on Friday following the death of 36-year-old Alauddin Sheikh, migrant worker from the area who was killed in Jharkhand.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had condemned the protest.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had urged people not to get into any provocations.