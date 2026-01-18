 Bihar NEET Aspirant Case: Opposition Demands Capital Punishment As Post-Mortem Report Reveals Assault
Bihar NEET Aspirant Case: Opposition Demands Capital Punishment As Post-Mortem Report Reveals Assault

The suspected rape and death of a NEET aspirant in her hostel has triggered outrage in Bihar. Post-mortem findings indicate she resisted her assailants for 1.5–2 hours, with injuries pointing to forced sexual assault. Opposition leaders accused the Nitish government of a cover-up. A Special Investigation Team has been formed, with the report now sent to AIIMS Patna for a second opinion.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 12:01 AM IST
The opposition has upped its ante against Nitish government following the suspected rape and death of a NEET aspirant at her hostel in the state capital a few days ago, as the post-mortem examination report suggested that she resisted her assaulters for nearly one-and-a-half to two hours.

Patna: The opposition has upped its ante against Nitish government following the suspected rape and death of a NEET aspirant at her hostel in the state capital a few days ago, as the post-mortem examination report suggested that she resisted her assaulters for nearly one-and-a-half to two hours.

Contradicting police claims

Contrary to police`s initial claim that there was no evidence suggesting that the girl was sexually assaulted, the post-mortem report of the girl has not ruled out the possibility of it.

Former Bihar Congress president and MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh visited the victim’s family in Jehanabad district and accused the police administration of trying to hush up the matter before the post-mortem report revealed the entire truth. He also demanded capital punishment for those found guilty of committing the heinous crime.

RJD raises concerns

RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan alleged that the investigation into the case was being done, it appeared that the government wanted to protect some high-ups.

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor had also visited the victim`s native village and met family members. On Friday, he met Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma with family members also.

Special Investigation Team formed

In view of the gravity of the case, Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday evening to investigate the case. Patna Inspector General (IG) Jitendra Rana has been asked to supervise the probe and review it daily.

According to the post-mortem report prepared by a medical board at Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH), the student resisted her assaulters for nearly one-and-a-half to two hours. The report said that all injuries found on her body were inflicted before death, indicating a prolonged and violent struggle rather than a sudden medical emergency. During the genital examination, fresh injuries, deep abrasions, tissue trauma, and excessive bleeding were found. The medical board has categorically stated that these injuries are not consistent with consensual sexual activity, but point toward forced penetration.

“The case is being taken more seriously after the post-mortem report. To avoid any potential errors in the report, it is being sent to AIIMS Patna for a second opinion.

