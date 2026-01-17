Maharashtra State TET 2025 Interim Results Declared, Candidates Can Raise Objections Till January 21

On Saturday, the Maharashtra State examination council (MSEC) declared the results of Teachers eligibility test (TET) 2025. The MSEC invited objections on the results till January 21. | Representational Image

Mumbai: On Saturday, the Maharashtra State examination council (MSEC) declared the results of Teachers eligibility test (TET) 2025. The MSEC invited objections on the results till January 21.

Since the final answer key was published on December 19, after considering the objections raised in the answer key, candidates were provided the opportunity to raise an objections if they are not satisfied. Objection start date is January 16 and the last date to submit the objections is January 21 (till 6 PM).

MAHA TET 2025 was conducted on November 23, 2025. A total of 2,03,334 candidates registered for Paper 1, while 1,79,333 candidates registered for Paper 2.

State Examination Council Commissioner Anuradha Oak gave information about the results. The examination council conducted the TET examination on November 23 at 37 district centers across the state. The interim answer sheet of the examination was published on December 19. Any errors or objections regarding any question or alternative answers in the question paper of Paper No. 1 and 2 of this examination were invited till December 27. The final answer sheet was published on January 13 after taking the opinions of subject experts on the written representations received within the given time. After that, the interim results have now been published. The interim results have been made available online in the login of the candidates through the online system. The deadline to register objections or errors on this result is till January 21.

The supreme court had made it mandatory for all the teachers to clear the TET, irrespective of their designation and jobs. This year, many teachers who have been working has attempted for the exam. In the past couple of years, the passing percentage of the teachers have only been three to four percent. According to the teachers, the results seemed fairly better.

Candidates are required to score a minimum qualifying mark of 60 per cent for the General category, while it is 55 per cent for OBC/SC/ST/PwD.

All candidates who clear the MAHA TET exam are issued the eligibility certificate by MSCE. The MAHA TET certificate is an important document through which candidates can apply for teaching jobs in the state of Maharashtra. It may be noted here that merely obtaining the MAHA TET certificate does not guarantee teaching jobs to candidates.

