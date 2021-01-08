UP: Three arrested for beating dolphin to death in Pratapgarh district

The death of a dolphin in the Sharda Sahayak canal in Pratapgarh district has turned into a major controversy.

As per the report by TOI, the police have arrested three people in connection with the case.

The dolphin that strayed into the canal was reportedly beaten to death by the locals who mistook it for a 'deadly fish'.

The incident took place on January 1. The local police and forest officials had reached the spot and had sent the body for post mortem.

The matter, however, was kept under wraps until the video clip went viral on Friday when someone posted the clip of the dolphin being beaten to death by the locals.

The forest officials evaded comments on the issue and said that it was yet to be verified if it was actually a dolphin.

The local police said the forest officials would be better placed to respond to the queries.

A local source, meanwhile, said the water gate of the canal had been closed and the water level had receded.

"In the morning of the New Year, local people saw the dolphin moving in the water. Some said it was a 'deadly and poisonous fish' while others said it could kill people who went near it. A huge crowd collected at the spot and people decided that it would be dangerous to let it go. The crowds started beating the dolphin and some even hit with an axe," the source said.

Circle officer, Jitendra Singh, meanwhile, denied the reports that the dolphin was beaten to death by the locals.

(With inputs from IANS)