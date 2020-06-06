Kerala Elephant death: Not a pineapple, elephant had eaten a coconut filled with explosives, says report

A day after one person was arrested on Friday in the case relating to the death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala, on Saturday reports have surfaced saying that the elephant died in Palakkad district had eaten a coconut filled with explosives.

According to a report by The News Minute, explosive filled into a coconut and left on the boundary of a rubber plantation, on the forest fringe. The workers do this for hunting wild boars for meat and the elephant had accidentally come across the bait.

Earlier, it was suspected that the 15-year-old elephant might have consumed a pineapple filled with powerful firecrackers that exploded in its mouth in the Silent Valley forest. It died in Velliyar River a week later on May 27.