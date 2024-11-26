 UP: Situation Gradually Returning To Normal In Violence-Hit Sambhal; Schools Reopen, Internet Remains Suspended
UP: Situation Gradually Returning To Normal In Violence-Hit Sambhal; Schools Reopen, Internet Remains Suspended

Police and administration officials are continuing to closely monitor the situation, with personnel deployed at key intersections and Rapid Action Force teams stationed in sensitive areas. The authorities have imposed restrictions on the entry of outsiders and public representatives into Sambhal until November 30.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
Visuals from Sambhal where an incident of stone pelting took place when a survey team arrived at the Shahi Jama Masjid to conduct a survey of the mosque. | X @DDNewslive

Sambhal (UP): Two days after violence broke out during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, life in Sambhal was gradually returning to normal on Tuesday with schools reopening and several shops selling daily essentials resuming operations. Internet services, however, remain suspended.

Police and administration officials are continuing to closely monitor the situation, with personnel deployed at key intersections and Rapid Action Force teams stationed in sensitive areas. The authorities have imposed restrictions on the entry of outsiders and public representatives into Sambhal until November 30.

Although the situation in most parts of the district appeared calm, the area around Shahi Jama Masjid remained deserted.

About The Sambhal Violence

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 when the mosque was first surveyed on the court's orders following a petition claiming that a Harihar temple had stood at the site.

Sambhal Violence: Samajwadi Party Team To Visit Riot-Hit City Today; 4 Dead, 25 Arrested So Far
'District Administration Is Completely Responsible,' Says Senior Samajwadi Party Leader Ram Gopal...
On Sunday, a large group of people gathered near the mosque and started shouting slogans as the survey team resumed its work. They then clashed with security personnel, torched vehicles and pelted stones.

According to official figures, four people have died because of the violence, which has left around two dozen others, including security personnel and administration officials, injured.

'Situation Is Under Control,' Says Superintendent Of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi

While a magisterial probe into the violence is ongoing, Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi had said on Monday that the situation was under control and emphasised that "strict action will be taken against those responsible for the unrest".

He had added that the police were analysing drone footage, CCTV camera recordings, and mobile videos to identify the suspects and apprehend them.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Demands High Court Inquiry Into Sambhal Violence, Condemns Deaths In...
25 People Arrested So Far

The police have arrested 25 people so far and registered seven FIRs, naming the Samajwadi Party's Sambhal MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, and Sohail Iqbal -- son of the party's local MLA Iqbal Mehmood -- and 2,750 unidentified individuals as accused.

District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya had said on Monday that the survey was conducted under court orders.

