 UP Shooting Video: Father-Son Duo Open Fire At Family Of Girl Who Protested Against Molestation In Mahoba; 10 Injured
Jitendra Tiwari and his father reached the victim's house and allegedly fired gunshots which resulted in injuries to 10 people, of which seven were referred to the district hospital.

ANIUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 10:36 AM IST
article-image
Father-Son Duo Open Fire At Family Of Girl Who Protested Against Molestation | Twitter

Mahoba, October 16: Seven people were referred to Mahoba District hospital after they sustained injuries in a shooting incident in Bendo village of UP's Mahoba district, said Mahoba SP, Aparna Gupta. The incident reportedly happened after a BA student protested against the alleged molestation by the accused, identified as Jitendra Tiwari. Jitendra Tiwari and his father reached the victim's house and allegedly fired gunshots which resulted in injuries to 10 people, of which seven were referred to the district hospital.

The victim (BA student) had been troubled for a week

It is being said that the victim (BA student) had been troubled for a week on her way to college by the accused, Jitendra Tiwari. Talking about the incident to media personnel, Mahoba SP, Aparna Gupta said, "We received information from village Bendo regarding gunshots being fired and some people getting injured in the incident after which police reached the spot."

The injured were taken to a nearby healthcare centre

SP Gupta further informed that the injured were taken to a nearby healthcare centre for treatment where their condition was reported stable and for better treatment, the injured were later referred to Mahoba district hospital. All the injured are out of danger, she said.

Senior officials also visited the spot

"Senior officials also visited the spot of the incident and an investigation is being carried on to figure out the cause of the incident," said SP Gupta. After the complaint, the case will be registered into the matter, she added.

Four teams have been formed to look into the matter

She further said that four teams have been formed to look into the matter and soon the accused will be apprehended. Police force has also been deployed in the area and there is no problem of law and order in the area as of now, said the Mahoba SP.

The shots were fired after a protest against eve-teasing

Reacting to the allegations that the shots were fired after a protest against eve-teasing, SP Gupta said that all the aspects of the incident are being investigated to figure out the cause of the incident, and the facts that will be revealed during the investigation will be informed.

Disturbing video. Viewer's discretion advised

An old dispute between the parties involved in the incident has been reported

The Mahoba SP further said that prima facie, an old dispute between the parties involved in the incident has been reported. Investigation to figure out what the dispute is and how old the dispute is also being carried out, she added.

