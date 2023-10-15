UP Shocker: Physically Challenged Dalit Girl Found Half-Naked & In Pool Of Blood After Being Gang-Raped In Firozabad

Physically Challenged Dalit Girl Gangraped | Representative Image

Firozabad, October 15: A 17-year-old physically challenged Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradeh's Firozabad district. According to the girl's family, she had ventured out to graze goats on Saturday and later in the evening, she was found in a critical condition in a bajra field, 200 metres away from her residence.

'We found her partially unclothed and in a pool of blood'

"We found her partially unclothed and in a pool of blood. Through sign language, she narrated that two persons had raped her," the survivor's uncle said. She was immediately rushed to the trauma centre at Firozabad district hospital. She was then referred to Sarojini Naidu Medical College in Agra.

'Medical examinations have confirmed injuries to the girl's private parts'

Additional SP Sarvesh Kumar Mishra said, “Medical examinations have confirmed injuries to the girl's private parts. We are awaiting her ultrasound report and other test results. The police registered an FIR against unknown individuals under IPC Section 376 (rape) based on the victim's uncle's complaint."

The girl belonged to a poor family

Villagers said that the girl belonged to a poor family. Her father, uncle and elder brother work as labourers. The girl has learning difficulties and is unable to speak properly.

