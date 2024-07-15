UP Shocker: Young woman Kidnapped, Murdered & Dumped In Pothole In Bareilly; Disturbing Visuals Surface

Bareilly: In a disturbing and heart wrenching incident that has come to light from UP's Bareilly, a 23-year-old girl was kidnapped and murdered, and later dumped in a pothole. The victim identified as Lakshmi reportedly went missing on Sunday evening (July 14). Her body was found twelve hours after her missing complaint was registered. Disturbing visuals of her family members mourning her death, sitting besides her body on the road have surfaced on social media. Reports said that the body was found earlier on July 15.

उत्तर प्रदेश : बरेली में कल रात एक युवती लक्ष्मी (22 वर्ष) अपनी बुआ की बेटी संग स्कूटी से घर जा रही थी। आरोप है कि रास्ते में कार सवार लोग लक्ष्मी को किडनैप करके ले गए। रात में ही फैमिली ने मोनू गुप्ता व अन्य के खिलाफ शिकायत पुलिस से की। आज सुबह युवती की लाश पड़ी मिली है। pic.twitter.com/sOlMCvaz3l — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) July 15, 2024

The video has been shared by @SachinGuptaUP on X (formerly known as Twitter. In his post he has said, "In Uttar Pradesh last night in Bareilly, a young girl Lakshmi (22 years) was going home on a scooty with her aunt's daughter. It is alleged that people in a car kidnapped Lakshmi on the way. The family lodged a complaint with the police against Monu Gupta and others the same night. The dead body of the girl was found this morning."

Statement of family members

Lakshmi's family members reportedly claimed that Lakshmi and her cousin Sapna had gone for shopping and were travelling on a scooter on Sunday evening near Hafizganj. A couple identified as Monu Gupta and his wife came in car, stopped the scooter and kidnapped Lakshmi. Sapna rushed home and informed the family members about the incident. Lakshmi's family filed a missing complaint and accused the couple of kidnapping Lakshmi. Earlier on Monday, after receiving information, police informed Lakshmi's family members that her body was recovered from a pot hole at Faizullahpur road in Hafizganj. The accused couple reportedly were residents of Nawabganj.

After the family members of Lakshmi confirmed the identity of Lakshmi's body, the Hafizganj police immediately sent the body for post martem examination. Police have confirmed that Lakshmi was murdered with a sharp weapon. Further investigation into the kidnap and murder incident is underway. Search is underway for the accused, while the murder motive is still not clear.

Everyone related to Lakshmi is being summoned and questioned in a bid to arrive at confirmed conclusions.