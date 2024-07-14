VIDEO: Tamil Nadu Police Release CCTV Footage Of BSP Chief K Armstrong's Murder; Killers Seen Posing As Delivery Boys

Killers Seen Posing As Delivery Boys | X

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Police have released a CCTV footage of the murder of the State Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief K Armstrong on Sunday morning. The police claimed that they have released the footage to prove that the accused who have been arrested were involved in the killing of the BSP leader, after allegations by the opposition leaders that the real killers had not been apprehended by the Tamil Nadu Police.

The CCTV footage revealed by the police shows the chilling attack on the Dalit leader near his under-construction house in Perambur on Friday (July 5). It can be seen in the video that the attackers were in the guise of Zomato delivery agents who arrived on different bikes to the spot. Many people are also present at the spot, including the construction workers who are busy with their work.

Warning: Disturbing Video, Viewer's Discretion Advised

The attackers then moved ahead and after some time K Armstrong came running near the location and the attackers are also seen chasing him with the weapons. Suddenly, the BSP leader collapses on the ground and the attackers stab him continuously. Around six people attacked Armstrong with machetes and stabbed him repeatedly. The names of the killers are also revealed in the video by the police, after the allegations from the BSP leaders.

The attackers then moved towards the people who were present at the spot and threatened to attack them while trying to flee the spot. The attackers then fled the spot after leaving their bikes behind. They can be seen shouting and running and also waving the weapons in their hands to threaten the people. There are reports that eleven accused have been arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police in connection with the murder.

Out of the eleven accused, one accused who has been identified as K Thiruvengadam (33) has been shot dead in police encounter today morning, while he was trying to flee. There are reports that the encounter occurred near Madhavaram when the accused attacked the police team when the history-sheeter was taken near a lake to retrieve the weapons used in the murder, where he allegedly attacked the team and the police retaliated in self-defence in which he was shot.

The police took injured accused to the nearby hospital where he was declared dead by the authorities. Opposition leaders in the state are raising questions over the encounter of the accused and are demanding an inquiry into the killing.