UP Shocker: Man Runs Car Over 3 Children In Malihabad Over Dispute With Their Father; Arrested (WATCH)

CCTV camera captures man running car over 3 children in Malihabad. |

In a shocking video that surfaced over the internet, 3 children are seen being run over by a car, in Malihabad in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The said event happened on Thursday. According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, it has been alleged that the accused, Govind Yadav, was trying to kill the three children.

Apparently, he has an enmity with the children's father, Virendra alias Sitaram, a resident of Kazi Kheda village of Sindharwa in ​​Kotwali. The children, all minors- Shivani (8), Sneha (4) and youngest Krishna (3), were severely injured and undergoing treatment in a hospital.

In the video, the sedan is seen taking a sharp turn before it diverts from the tarred road and move towards the startled children. The CCTV camera near the area, captured all this. The people who were around, picked the children up and rushed them to a hospital. When Govind tried to escape, the crowd that had gathered caught him.

On the father's complaint, the police arrested Govind Yadav and sections 504 and 307 were registered against him.

