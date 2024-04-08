UP Shocker: Irked Over Wife's Refusal To Stay With Him, Sonbhadra Man Launches Knife Attack; Flees Leaving Weapon Lodged In Her Neck

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, an enraged husband launched a knife attack on his wife after she refused to stay with him despite multiple pleas.

During the lethal attack, the knife became lodged in the wife's neck. After she screamed for help, family members rushed to her aid and took her to the nearest hospital. There, doctors successfully removed the knife from her neck and began treating the victim.

According to media reports, upon being informed by the hospital staff, the police promptly arrived at the scene. Following a complaint lodged by the victim's family, the police registered the case under serious sections and initiated an investigation into the matter.

As per reports, Hani Vishwakarma, a 23-year-old from Gajraj Nagar in the jurisdiction of the Obra police station, had a love marriage with Sonu Jaiswal, a 24-year-old son of the late Ramchandra Jaiswal from Guramura, near the Dala checkpoint, approximately three years ago.

Since their marriage, Hani Vishwakarma had been residing at her parents' home, avoiding her marital home, which caused distress to her husband, Sonu Jaiswal. On Sunday morning, while she was out for her daily walk, Sonu Jaiswal confronted her and persuaded her to return home, where he unexpectedly assaulted her with a knife. The assault led to the knife becoming lodged in Hani Vishwakarma's neck.

When wounded Hani screamed for her life, Sonu fled the scene. Meanwhile, the victim's relatives rushed the bloodied and injured woman to the Obra Project Hospital, where doctors immediately began her treatment by removing the knife lodged in her neck. Upon receiving the information, the police promptly arrived at the location and, based on the family's complaint, registered a case under Section 307, initiating further proceedings.

Regarding the case, the victim's mother explained that her daughter had married Sonu Jaiswal, a resident of the Dala checkpoint area, in a court three years ago. Since the marriage, the girl had been residing at her parental home. Over the past three to four days, her son-in-law Sonu had been threatening to kill her daughter. This morning, Sonu arrived at their house, called my daughter outside, and viciously attacked her with a knife, causing serious injuries.