Ahmedabad Schools Receive Bomb Threats, Similar To Recent Delhi Incidents

Just days after a wave of bomb threats sent shivers down the spines of students, parents, and staff in Delhi, several schools in Ahmedabad have received similar threats today. The unsettling situation has prompted a swift response from authorities, with police and bomb squads deployed to the targeted institutions.

According to media reports, two to three schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threats via email. The origin of the emails is suspected to be a Russian server, raising concerns and triggering an immediate investigation.

"We are aware of the bomb threats received by a few schools in the city today," a police spokesperson stated. "Our teams along with bomb squads have reached the schools and are currently conducting a thorough investigation. The safety of students and staff remains our top priority."

Similar past incident

This incident bears a striking resemblance to the events that unfolded in Delhi on May 1st. Numerous schools in the national capital received similar threats, leading to a city-wide security scare. Fortunately, a meticulous search by bomb disposal squads and fire services yielded no suspicious findings.

Following the Delhi scare, Education Minister Atishi released a statement assuring the public. "Thankfully, a thorough inspection of all the threatened schools in Delhi revealed nothing of concern," she said. "The safety of our students and educators is paramount, and we will not tolerate such attempts to disrupt the learning environment."

While the investigation into the Ahmedabad threats is ongoing, authorities are urging the public to remain calm and vigilant. Any suspicious activity should be reported to the police immediately. The situation serves as a stark reminder of the importance of school safety protocols and the need for continued vigilance.