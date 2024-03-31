Bhopal: Man Arrested For Giving ₹50K Supari To Kill Wife | Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was, on Sunday, arrested on charges of giving supari (contract for killing) of Rs 50,000 to five of his friends to kill his wife, whom he had married in February this year, the police said.

According to Bilkhiriya police, the accused has been identified as Hemant Sengar (24). He had married a woman following a love affair in the Bilkhiriya area of the city on February 15 this year, against his family member’s wishes. The woman had gone against her family too, to marry him. Almost a month after the marriage, the couple began having frequent arguments, and Sengar decided to get the woman polished off. He gave a contract of Rs 50,000 to his five friends to kill his wife on the occasion of Holi.

On Holi, Sengar, along with his wife, went to a city locality for a joyride deliberately and informed his friends that he was there so that they could kill his wife. All five men arrived there and bludgeoned his wife, and assaulted Sengar too, slightly, to portray the incident as a genuine assault. The woman, however, survived the attack and was taken to a hospital, where her condition is still critical.

Following this, Sengar approached the Bilkhiriya police and lodged a complaint against the accused himself, to escape suspicion from the police. The police recorded his statements, which later were found to be mismatched with the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area. When the police interrogated him strictly on Sunday, he confessed to the crime.

Bhopal Rural SP Pramod Kumar Sinha said that Sengar as well as the other five assailants, whom he had given the contract to kill his wife, have been arrested.