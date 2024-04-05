Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Daughter, Hangs Himself In Nihal Vihar | Unsplash

New Delhi: In a shocking incident that has surfaced for Delhi's Nihal Vihar, a man committed suicide by hanging self after killing his wife and daughter at their residence. The bodies were recovered by the police on Friday morning after receiving information regarding the incident. The accused identified as Ajay first killed his wife and daughter by stabbing them and later died by hanging himself. Further investigation is underway. The motive behind the killings is still not clear and further probe is underway.

Similar past incidents

Earlier, a constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) allegedly shot himself dead at Nagloi Metro Station on Thursday morning. "He was found dead with a gunshot wound on his forehead," officials said, adding that the deceased had allegedly died by suicide.

A report from ANI said, that the deceased was enrolled in the CISF as a constable (GD) in 2014 and has been posted in Delhi since January 2022. His body was found near a baggage scanning machine installed at the metro station.

In a similar incident that was reported in UP, a 38-year-old man identified as Ram Lagan Gautam, from Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur, had murdered his wife, along with their two children aged 6 and 3 on April 1st. What was even more disgusting was that he further lived with their bodies for three days. Gautam continued with his daily routine until neighbours alerted the police after after experiencing foul smell of the decomposed bodies. Soon after the complaint, Gautam was held on March 31 in Sarwan Nagar locality which falls under the jurisdiction of Bijnor police station.

On March 31st, a similar disturbing incident was reported in Ghaziabad's Loni area in Mustafabad colony. A man identified as Ayyub allegedly killed his wife after he developed suspicion on his wife of having an extra-marrital affair.