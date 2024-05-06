Gujarat Gears Up For Elections Amidst Sweltering Heat

Representational Image

Surat: As the political landscape heats up in Gujarat, preparations for the crucial voting day on May 7 are in full swing. Voting will take place on 25 Lok Sabha seats across the state, with the exception of Surat, along with by-elections for 5 assembly seats. The Election Commission has left no stone unturned in ensuring meticulous arrangements for the electoral process.

Chief Electoral Officer P. Bharti announced that all necessary arrangements, including the commissioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines, have been completed. The distribution of water information slips has also been finalized to facilitate smooth voting procedures.

Security measures heightened

With Gujarat set to witness polling at 50,787 booths, including 13,600 vulnerable ones, the Election Commission has heightened security measures. The number of sensitive polling stations has risen by 450, prompting the deployment of up to 10 State Reserve Police (SRP) companies to critical polling stations. Additionally, a contingent of 1.20 lakh policemen will remain on high alert throughout the polling day.

In anticipation of scorching temperatures, the Election Commission has formulated an action plan to address the looming heatwave. With the weather department forecasting temperatures soaring up to 43 degrees Celsius, special provisions are in place to ensure the well-being of voters and election staff.

This electoral exercise marks Gujarat's return to the polls in May after a hiatus of 28 years. Despite the formidable weather conditions, election preparations are in full swing. Election staff have commenced preparations at polling booths across the state, conducting EVM verifications under the blistering sun.

Security remains a paramount concern, with police personnel stationed at every polling booth to maintain order and safeguard the integrity of the electoral process. Their vigilant presence underscores the commitment to ensuring a safe and secure voting environment for all citizens.

As Gujarat braces itself for this pivotal electoral event, the collective efforts of election authorities, security personnel, and citizens alike are geared towards upholding the democratic principles of transparency and fairness. With the stage set for a historic day of voting, all eyes are on Gujarat as it embarks on its democratic journey amidst the sweltering heat.