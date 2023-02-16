UP Shocker! Couple kills girl's minor brother after he sees them in compromising position | Representative Image

According to the police, an 18-year-old woman and her boyfriend were detained for the murder of the girl's younger brother after the latter discovered them in an inappropriate position.

The police claim that the 12-year-old saw his sister and her boyfriend in an inappropriate position and threatened to tell their parents. The two cut the boy's throat with a sickle in rage over this.

In the Bhadokhar neighbourhood of the district, the body was discovered earlier this week close to his home.

The boy's parents had gone to attend a wedding

Superintendent of police, Rae Bareli, Ashok Priyadarshi said, "As the boy's parents had gone to attend a wedding, local residents informed the police about the murder. His sister did not give a satisfactory reply to our queries during the investigation."

"When a woman police officer was asked to question her, she alleged that a local youth had made a robbery bid at her house. She claimed that when the youth failed to get money, he attacked them and killed her brother," the SP said.

The police picked up the youth named by the woman but when he was interrogated, it was found that he was in Lucknow at the time of the incident which was confirmed by the location of his mobile phone.

Inconsistency in her story

"We again questioned the sister who narrated a different version and the mobile phones active near the spot were checked," the officer said.

SHO, Bhadokhar, Rajesh Singh, said, "We zeroed in on two numbers, both of which were issued to another youth, who used to visit the girl regularly."

A police team, along with forensic and cyber experts, investigated the home and found a cell phone and a sickle wrapped in a blood-stained cloth.

The sister admitted to the crime when she was questioned about the cell phone and sickle.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)