Viral Video Shows Crowd Looting Snacks At UP Government Mass Wedding In Hamirpur

A chaotic scene unfolded at a government-sponsored mass wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur, where 383 couples were set to tie the knot under the Chief Minister’s Mass Wedding Scheme. A video of the incident has gone viral, showing guests scrambling and pushing each other to snatch packets of chips and snacks.

The event was held on Tuesday at the sports ground of Brahmanand Vidyalaya in Rath town. According to reports, the management failed to control the crowd as soon as the snack distribution began. People rushed toward the counters serving aloo badas and chips, triggering a stampede-like situation. At one point, individuals were seen falling over each other in an attempt to grab food.

The video also shows a groom running away with a packet of chips, highlighting the extent of the chaos. Out of 383 couples, 380 exchanged garlands as part of Hindu wedding rituals, while three Muslim couples solemnised their nikah during the ceremony.

Following the weddings, officials left the venue, and the disorder began soon after. Several women were seen taking multiple servings of snacks, with some carrying aloo badas home. In the midst of the frenzy, a child’s hand reportedly fell into a container of hot tea, leaving the child injured. No responsible officials were seen on-site at the time of the commotion.

The video of the incident has since circulated widely on social media, raising questions over the event’s mismanagement.