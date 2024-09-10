 UP Shocker: 40-Year-Old Woman Lawyer Abducted & Killed For Opposing Bail Of Advocate's Sons & His Associate; 6 Arrested
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Kasganj (UP): A 40-year-old woman lawyer of the district court was abducted and killed allegedly for opposing the bail pleas of an advocate's sons and his associate in old cases, police said on Tuesday.

Advocate Mustafa Kamil, his three sons -- Haider Mustafa, Salman Mustafa, and Asad Mustafa -- and two associates have been arrested in the case, Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik said.

About The Case

According to police, lawyer Mohini Tomar had gone missing from the district court on September 3 and her body was recovered from the Rekhpur minor canal a day later.

Her husband Brijendra Tomar filed an FIR, naming the six persons including Kamil, his sons, and his two associates -- Munazir Rafi and Keshav Mishra.

FIR Registered Under Various Sections Of The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

The FIR was registered at the Kasganj police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita(BNS) sections 103 (murder), 140 (1) (kidnapping or abduction with an intent to murder), and 62 (1) (criminal conspiracy).

While Kamil and his three sons were arrested last week, Rafi and Mishra were held on Monday, the SP said.

Kamil, Haider, and Salman are lawyers, while Asad is an LLB student in Aligarh, police said.

Statement Of Brijendra As Recorded In His Complaint

Brijendra has said in his complaint that his wife was getting threats from Kamil for opposing the bail plea of his sons Haider and Salman, who were accused of thrashing a young man named Shivshankar.

In the FIR, he said that Kamil and his sons threatened her for taking up the matter and were pressuring her to withdraw from the case.

The alleged abduction happened on September 3 after Brijendra dropped his wife to the district court. He has alleged that Mohini was abducted and killed by the accused.

He also said that his wife was opposing the bail plea of Munazir Rafi in a murder case. She was representing the victim side.

Mohini's killing had sparked protests in the district, with lawyers blocking the Kasganj-Bareilly Highway demanding justice in the case and also a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family members.

